Fire at historic church in Montgomery being investigated as arson

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that damaged a historic building in Montgomery, West Virginia is being investigated as arson.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says the fire at Simmons Baptist Church started in the back baptistry.

Police say it appears someone started a campfire and flames spread.

The building is an abandoned structure, but was the first black school in Fayette County, opening in 1879.

The building suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The mayor says crews are assessing the extent of the damage to determine if the entire building needs to come down.

Montgomery Police say a suspect has been identified.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.