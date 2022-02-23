Advertisement

Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Hayes under arrest. A jury has found Hayes, a former Bethune-Cookman University cheerleader, guilty in the deaths of three Florida prostitutes more than 15 years ago, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during a penalty phase next week.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Robert Hayes, 39, of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty.

The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a senior criminal justice major at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. He was arrested in 2019, three years after another killing led investigators to match DNA from all four crimes.

Hayes had been questioned, but not arrested, in the Daytona Beach killings years earlier because he had purchased a .40-caliber handgun similar to the one used against the first three victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Pets and dental health
Pets and dental health
Mom hacks for spring
Mom hacks for spring
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
Portion of 5th Avenue blocked after accident involving ambulance