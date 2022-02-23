Former fire chief accused of embezzling thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the department.

Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on embezzlement charges, according to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The investigation into misappropriation of funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department spanned the course of nearly 11 years – beginning in 2010. Tucker resigned shortly after the investigation wrapped up.

According to the complaint, Tucker is suspected of multiple purchases and expenditures, including nearly $1,000 in engine repairs for his own Dodge Ram diesel truck. The purchases included a pump for an above-ground pool and a boat battery for Tucker’s personal use.

Furthermore, according to the complaint, Tucker is suspected of racking up hundreds of fuel purchases from convenience stores totaling thousands of dollars. Those purchases were made about every other day, court records show.

Tucker was released on personal recognizance bond. His preliminary hearing is set for March 8.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.