Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for 41 counties ahead of potential flooding.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With steady rain in the forecast, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties.

Heavy rain is expect Thursday and Friday.

The State of Preparedness covers: Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.

Agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.

“WVEMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

