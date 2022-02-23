Ky. Senate unanimously approves ‘Braidy Bill’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Senate Bill 48, better known as the Braidy Bill, unanimously passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

The legislation was introduced early last month in response to the state giving a $15 million investment in 2017 to help then Braidy Industries build a massive aluminum mill near Ashland. The 1.5 million square-foot facility was supposed to be finished by the second quarter of 2020. To date, nothing has happened with the proposed construction.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, filed the Braidy Bill after years of inaction and lost confidence with the company. McDaniel, chairman of Kentucky’s Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, told WSAZ earlier this year that taxpayers are paying for the actions of former Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill calls for Commonwealth Seed Capital, the state’s investment fund, to recover the money, in addition to any fees, penalties or interest by the end of the year. Otherwise, litigation from the Cabinet for Economic Development will follow.

Senate Bill 48 passed Tuesday by a 35-0 vote.

