Advertisement

Ky. Senate unanimously approves ‘Braidy Bill’

Kentucky Senate Bill 48, better known as the Braidy Bill, unanimously passed the state Senate...
Kentucky Senate Bill 48, better known as the Braidy Bill, unanimously passed the state Senate on Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Senate Bill 48, better known as the Braidy Bill, unanimously passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

The legislation was introduced early last month in response to the state giving a $15 million investment in 2017 to help then Braidy Industries build a massive aluminum mill near Ashland. The 1.5 million square-foot facility was supposed to be finished by the second quarter of 2020. To date, nothing has happened with the proposed construction.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, filed the Braidy Bill after years of inaction and lost confidence with the company. McDaniel, chairman of Kentucky’s Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, told WSAZ earlier this year that taxpayers are paying for the actions of former Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill calls for Commonwealth Seed Capital, the state’s investment fund, to recover the money, in addition to any fees, penalties or interest by the end of the year. Otherwise, litigation from the Cabinet for Economic Development will follow.

Senate Bill 48 passed Tuesday by a 35-0 vote.

For previous coverage >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison in connection with theft and drug...
Ohio man sentenced up to 19 years in prison on theft and drug charges
Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a...
Officers make drug arrest while investigating shots-fired call
West Virginia National Guard
Members of W.Va. National Guard headed to D.C.
Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home