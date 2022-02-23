Advertisement

Lady Knights advance in WV sectionals

GW boys fall and Irish win on senior night
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Lady Knights opened sectional play with a home win against Spring Valley 51-37 and they will play #1 Huntington High Thursday night for the title.

From boys basketball, #3 Parkersburg South edged #4 George Washington 68-63 and Huntington St. Joe rolled on senior night. Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

