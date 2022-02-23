Lady Knights advance in WV sectionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Lady Knights opened sectional play with a home win against Spring Valley 51-37 and they will play #1 Huntington High Thursday night for the title.

From boys basketball, #3 Parkersburg South edged #4 George Washington 68-63 and Huntington St. Joe rolled on senior night. Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.