Members of W.Va. National Guard headed to D.C.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Soldiers and Airmen from various units in the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard are headed to Washington, D.C. to support security operations for the U.S. Capitol Police.

80 members will join nearly 600 National Guard service members deployed to conduct traffic control operations, including by providing security at major points of entry to the U.S. Capitol Complex.

“Once again, our West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have stepped up to the plate to provide support to our partners, just as we have in years past, " stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, West Virginia’s adjutant general. “Because our Guard remains a flexible and professional force, we are able to quickly respond when asked to provide assistance. I have no doubt that our men and women, in conjunction with our neighboring National Guard states, will carry out their mission successfully, with pride and professionalism.”

The Department of Defense authorized the request for assistance to the USCP Feb. 20, which authorizes personnel from outside the District of Columbia National Guard to assist at designated traffic posts and select Capitol entry points starting no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities as a part of this mission.

