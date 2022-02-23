Neglected and dead animals found in woman’s home

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pigs, cats, scorpions -- all of these animals and more were found inside a woman’s home Tuesday along West Pea Ridge Road in Cabell County.

“She didn’t want to come out at first until we went inside, but luckily the door was unlocked and actually ajar. So, we were able to go inside with the search warrant,” John Rutherford said.

Rutherford is a humane officer with the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal shelter. He says, along with help from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), they found numerous animals both alive and dead -- ranging from household pets to venomous arachnids.

“The danger level was a lot higher,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford says the woman taking in all of these pets is Jessica Neal, who has a history of animal cruelty charges.

This is not the first time Neal’s house has been searched. She actually was ordered not to have any animals, according to Rutherford.

However, here’s a list from Rutherford that details all of the animals found in Neal’s home Friday:

-2 deathstalker scorpions

-1 dead tarantula

-3 bark scorpions

-1 dead bark scorpion

-3 pigs

-2 kittens

-6 rabbits

-1 dead cat

-1 dead dog

-3 dead kittens “in freezer”

-1 dead alligator “in freezer”

-1 dead tarantula

-5 dead box turtles

“She claims she doesn’t know anything about any of the animals that were there,” Rutherford said.

While the search for animals went on, Rutherford says Neal was arrested for pending drug charges after marijuana was found inside her home.

The humane officer says, in addition, Neal will be facing several animal cruelty charges.

“I can’t go into a lot of details, but this one really bothered me, and it’s definitely one that’s going to stick out in my mind,” Rutherford said.

