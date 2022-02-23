Advertisement

New flood watch for Thursday

Ice risk starts the day in Ohio Valley
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second flood alert of the week is heading our way thanks to a slurp of southern warm air and a deep vortex coming our way from the Southern Rockies where one of the biggest snows of the season is falling! Given our moist  ground and dormant trees still in hibernation for the winter, the predicted rainfall across the region will pose the risk of first street then small stream flooding.

Thursday will start with spotty light rain and mist. With temperatures near 32 degrees there are likely to be areas of freezing conditions in Southern Ohio and adjacent far Northern Kentucky and Western WV. While a little ice can go a long way in making slick walking and driving conditions, the reality is we are in for a very wet day with enough rain to create localized high water.

Those excess water issues will start with street flooding in poor drainage areas followed by small streams swelling and perhaps overflowing. In time the rains (general .75″-1.5″) will flow into our major rivers sending the Big Sandy, Kanawha and Ohio Rivers on a push higher and perhaps toward a near flood stage crest on the Ohio this weekend.

Of course any accurate flood crest prediction on our rivers cannot be made until we see how much rain actually falls.

By the way the air will dry and chill down as sunshine returns this weekend.

