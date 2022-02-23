Officers make drug arrest while investigating shots fired call

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on drug charges late Tuesday, while Huntington Police officers were investigating multiple reports of gunshots in the 500 block of 9th Street West.

Officers responded to 5th Avenue West and 9th Street West around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reported to officers that his brother fired a weapon at him several times, but officers say they didn’t find any evidence that shots had been fired.

While searching for evidence, officers saw three men walking near 13th Street West and Madison Avenue. As officers approached, one of the men ran away.

According to a release from the Huntington Police Department, officers spoke to the other two men and subsequently arrested Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio.

Officers found 7.28 grams of suspected heroin on Barnes, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.

