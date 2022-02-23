Advertisement

Officers make drug arrest while investigating shots fired call

Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a...
Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on drug charges late Tuesday, while Huntington Police officers were investigating multiple reports of gunshots in the 500 block of 9th Street West.

Officers responded to 5th Avenue West and 9th Street West around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reported to officers that his brother fired a weapon at him several times, but officers say they didn’t find any evidence that shots had been fired.

While searching for evidence, officers saw three men walking near 13th Street West and Madison Avenue. As officers approached, one of the men ran away.

According to a release from the Huntington Police Department, officers spoke to the other two men and subsequently arrested Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio.

Officers found 7.28 grams of suspected heroin on Barnes, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison in connection with theft and drug...
Ohio man sentenced up to 19 years in prison on theft and drug charges
West Virginia National Guard
Members of W.Va. National Guard headed to D.C.
Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home
Crews are responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Conner Drive in Mink Shoals.
Crews responding to house fire