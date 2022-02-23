Ohio man sentenced up to 19 years in prison on theft and drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison after being convicted of theft and drug charges involving items stolen from in and around the Scioto County Fairgrounds.

Noah Sines-Riley, 24, of Chillicothe, on Feb. 16 was found guilty by a jury of 16 felony counts, according to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incidents happened in January at the Scioto County Fairgrounds and at a propane business in Lucasville.

After the thefts, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Lucasville involving a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed. Sines-Riley was the front seat passenger at the time.

Troopers found eight stolen catalytic converters and controlled substances in the vehicle.

According to the release from the prosecutor’s office, chain link fences had been cut off surrounding the properties affected by the thefts. The catalytic converters had been cut off trucks and recreational vehicles. Several campers and RVs at the fairgrounds had been broken into and items stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, Todd Parsons, 28, of Chillicothe, previously pleaded guilty to related charges and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison.

