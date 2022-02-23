Advertisement

Ohio man sentenced up to 19 years in prison on theft and drug charges

An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison in connection with theft and drug...
An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison in connection with theft and drug charges involving items stolen from in and around the Scioto County Fairgrounds.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An Ohio man has been sentenced from 16 to 19 years in prison after being convicted of theft and drug charges involving items stolen from in and around the Scioto County Fairgrounds.

Noah Sines-Riley, 24, of Chillicothe, on Feb. 16 was found guilty by a jury of 16 felony counts, according to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incidents happened in January at the Scioto County Fairgrounds and at a propane business in Lucasville.

After the thefts, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Lucasville involving a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed. Sines-Riley was the front seat passenger at the time.

Troopers found eight stolen catalytic converters and controlled substances in the vehicle.

According to the release from the prosecutor’s office, chain link fences had been cut off surrounding the properties affected by the thefts. The catalytic converters had been cut off trucks and recreational vehicles. Several campers and RVs at the fairgrounds had been broken into and items stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, Todd Parsons, 28, of Chillicothe, previously pleaded guilty to related charges and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a...
Officers make drug arrest while investigating shots fired call
West Virginia National Guard
Members of W.Va. National Guard headed to D.C.
Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home
Crews are responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Conner Drive in Mink Shoals.
Crews responding to house fire