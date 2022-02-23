Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed by train

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was hit in the Vulcan area of Mingo County around Route 49, the sheriff’s office reports.

The sheriff’s department is working to identify the victim and notify family.

