Pedestrian hit and killed by train

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was hit in the Vulcan area of Mingo County around Route 49, the sheriff’s office reports.

The sheriff’s department is working to identify the victim and notify family.

