Portion of 5th Avenue blocked after accident involving ambulance

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving an ambulance has shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington Wednesday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say drivers should avoid 5th Avenue at 31st Street.

No word on if anyone was injured during the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

