Post-season starts in Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road to Rupp Arena began Tuesday night for many local high school basketball teams in Kentucky as they began district play. From the 64th district, Ashland and Boyd County won while Russell advanced in the 63rd district. It was also an elimination game for two big rivals as Paintsville beat Johnson Central by a final of 48-31.

Here are the highlights from all four games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

