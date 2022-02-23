Advertisement

Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A section of Washington Avenue is closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon as firefighter work to knock down flames at an abandoned home.

The fire is along Washington Avenue near 8th Street West.

Crews do not believe anyone was inside of the home.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

Crews are responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Conner Drive in Mink Shoals.
Crews responding to house fire
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says the fire at Simmons Baptist Church started in the back...
Fire at historic church in Montgomery being investigated as arson
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fight between cousins ends in gunfire