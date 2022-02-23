Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A section of Washington Avenue is closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon as firefighter work to knock down flames at an abandoned home.

The fire is along Washington Avenue near 8th Street West.

Crews do not believe anyone was inside of the home.

No other details have been released.

