Sheriff’s Office warns about new property tax scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new property tax scam.

Deputies say the latest scam has fake collection letters being sent from tax assessment securities and are marked as “time sensitive tax information enclosed.”

Officials say you shouldn’t call the number on the letter or respond to it. They also say Kanawha County does not work with any federal taxing authorities in the collection of unpaid property taxes.

Anyone who needs to verify their tax amount may call the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0210 or tapping here .

