Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office warns about new property tax scam

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new property tax scam.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new property tax scam.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new property tax scam.

Deputies say the latest scam has fake collection letters being sent from tax assessment securities and are marked as “time sensitive tax information enclosed.”

Officials say you shouldn’t call the number on the letter or respond to it. They also say Kanawha County does not work with any federal taxing authorities in the collection of unpaid property taxes.

Anyone who needs to verify their tax amount may call the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0210 or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
One lane of I-64 East remains closed early Tuesday between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits...
One lane of I-64 East reopens
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers respond to cancer-causing chemicals risk in Kanawha County
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers respond to cancer-causing chemicals risk in Kanawha County
Flood risk over FOR NOW
First Warning Weather
WSAZ Investigates | Family of missing man found dead speaks out
WSAZ Investigates | Family of missing man found dead speaks out
WV HS HOOPS
WV HS HOOPS