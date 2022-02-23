Traffic delays reported along I-64E in Putnam County
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Traffic is backed up in Putnam County Wednesday morning due to a disabled vehicle.
Crews are working to tow a FedEx truck that is off the roadway near mile marker 41 along I-64 East.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow lane is closed at the moment near the Winfield/Pt. Pleasant exit.
