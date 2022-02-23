Advertisement

Winter Blues Farmers Market this weekend

Winter Blues Farmers Market this weekend
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers’ market makes its return on February 26 after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State.

The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

Pets and dental health
Pets and dental health
Mom hacks for spring
Mom hacks for spring
Portion of 5th Avenue blocked after accident involving ambulance
Heart failure symptoms and misconceptions
Heart failure symptoms and misconceptions