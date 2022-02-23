Winter Blues Farmers Market this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers’ market makes its return on February 26 after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State.

The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.