Advertisement

You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, Target will begin testing a new option for customers to add Starbucks items to their curbside pickup order.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a curbside pickup trip can also place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they’re “on their way.” A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to their car.

The option will be tested at select stores.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the curbside pickup shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups. Target’s decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks lets it run branded coffee shops within its stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Latest News

Road closed while crews fight fire at abandoned home
Crews are responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Conner Drive in Mink Shoals.
Crews responding to house fire
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’