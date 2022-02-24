Advertisement

AG seeks public’s help following indictment of former funeral home co-owner

Richard L. Slack is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge.
Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are enlisting the public’s help after the indictment of a former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The indictment alleges that women and girls of various ages were “videotaped, filmed, photographed or otherwise recorded.” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson confirms the activity allegedly happened in 2019 at a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack previously operated a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

According to the prosecutor, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, and Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years on prison for each count if found guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI’s tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip anonymously online.

The case is being investigated by BCI’s Special Victims Unit. The Special Victims Unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement handling. Examples include children, the elderly and human trafficking victims, and the crimes can include abduction, sexual assault, financial abuse and/or physical abuse.

For previous coverage click here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of photographing/videotaping women and girls
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Fight between cousins ends in gunfire
Train tracks stock image
Pedestrian hit and killed by train
5th Avenue at 31st Street in Huntington had to be closed Wednesday morning following an...
Ambulance involved in accident; portion of 5th Avenue blocked

Latest News

The driver, Neal T. Melvin, 45, Wurtland, Ky., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail.
Troopers seize $9,200 worth of meth
Getting started with cryptocurrency
Getting started with cryptocurrency
Rhythm in Red Cabaret
Rhythm in Red Cabaret
Jax's Race for a Cure with Sigma Alpha Epsilon
Jax’s Race for a Cure with Sigma Alpha Epsilon