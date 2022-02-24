AG seeks public’s help following indictment of former funeral home co-owner

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are enlisting the public’s help after the indictment of a former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The indictment alleges that women and girls of various ages were “videotaped, filmed, photographed or otherwise recorded.” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson confirms the activity allegedly happened in 2019 at a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack previously operated a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

According to the prosecutor, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, and Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years on prison for each count if found guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI’s tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip anonymously online.

The case is being investigated by BCI’s Special Victims Unit. The Special Victims Unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement handling. Examples include children, the elderly and human trafficking victims, and the crimes can include abduction, sexual assault, financial abuse and/or physical abuse.

