Crews fight abandoned house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire crews on Wednesday night battled a blaze at a home believed to be abandoned.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Norway Avenue. It took place near a Dollar General store that wasn’t damaged.

According to Cabell County 911, the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. They quickly got it under control, protecting another nearby home from damage.

Firefighters at the scene said the cause hasn’t been determined yet. They say first responders had been at that address on several other occasions for “various reasons.”

