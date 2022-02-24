Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of photographing/videotaping women and girls
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Fight between cousins ends in gunfire
Train tracks stock image
Pedestrian hit and killed by train
5th Avenue at 31st Street in Huntington had to be closed Wednesday morning following an...
Ambulance involved in accident; portion of 5th Avenue blocked

Latest News

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden: Putin ‘will bear the consequences’ of new sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia, adviser says
According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: Video shows desperation for finding affordable homes
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he thought he saw AR-15 fire
Getting started with cryptocurrency
Getting started with cryptocurrency