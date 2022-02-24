Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear reacts to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Governor Andy Beshear shares reaction to Russia's invasion into Ukraine
(WKYT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear tweeted a video responding to the invasion of Ukraine.

Governor Beshear mentioned that Kentuckians will feel the repercussions of the invasion - facing higher gas prices, but shared that this is a price Kentuckians will need to pay to help stop the aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Governor Beshear asked that this be a time of unity because we have enemies overseas who want to harm us and others.

“It’s time for America to be united,” said Governor Beshear.

His tweet reads: “Today the world woke up to the news that Russia has engaged in an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Champions of democracy and the rule of law have imposed the most severe sanctions we’ve seen in order to stop the aggression. Let us stand united as Americans during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine”

