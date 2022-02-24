Man rescued in swift-water operation

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was rescued late Wednesday night in a swift-water rescue operation in rural Scioto County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was first reported around 6:30 p.m. about a man stranded on a log in Scioto River floodwaters. It happened near state routes 104 and 348.

The rescue went on to nearly midnight due to the force of the water and the rugged conditions, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said two teenagers and a 21-year-old man were beaver hunting when the 21-year-old was swept away by floodwaters. First responders were told the man was in a kayak.

Rescuers were able to successfully reach the man, who was on a log and brush, just before midnight. The sheriff said the victim jumped from the rescue boat and ran to a rescue squad for warmth. He refused to be taken to the hospital.

Several agencies were involved with the rescue, including the Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Portsmouth Fire Department, the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department and the Piketon Volunteer Fire Department. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Portsmouth Police Department also helped out.

We will have more on this story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.