Advertisement

Man rescued in swift-water operation

A man was rescued late Wednesday night in a swift-water rescue operation in rural Scioto...
A man was rescued late Wednesday night in a swift-water rescue operation in rural Scioto County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was rescued late Wednesday night in a swift-water rescue operation in rural Scioto County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was first reported around 6:30 p.m. about a man stranded on a log in Scioto River floodwaters. It happened near state routes 104 and 348.

The rescue went on to nearly midnight due to the force of the water and the rugged conditions, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said two teenagers and a 21-year-old man were beaver hunting when the 21-year-old was swept away by floodwaters. First responders were told the man was in a kayak.

Rescuers were able to successfully reach the man, who was on a log and brush, just before midnight. The sheriff said the victim jumped from the rescue boat and ran to a rescue squad for warmth. He refused to be taken to the hospital.

Several agencies were involved with the rescue, including the Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Portsmouth Fire Department, the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department and the Piketon Volunteer Fire Department. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Portsmouth Police Department also helped out.

We will have more on this story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of photographing/videotaping women and girls
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Fight between cousins ends in gunfire
Train tracks stock image
Pedestrian hit and killed by train
5th Avenue at 31st Street in Huntington had to be closed Wednesday morning following an...
Ambulance involved in accident; portion of 5th Avenue blocked

Latest News

Mother, 8 children escape house fire
Mother, 8 children escape house fire
The driver, Neal T. Melvin, 45, Wurtland, Ky., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail.
Troopers seize $9,200 worth of meth
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
AG seeks public’s help following indictment of former funeral home co-owner
Getting started with cryptocurrency
Getting started with cryptocurrency