Message in a bottle found after 40 years

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s something you’d see out of a movie -- a boy wrote a letter, stuck it in a bottle and chucked it in the river decades ago, hoping someone would come across it one day.

Well, 40 years later and all grown up -- that someone ended up digging up this man’s message in a bottle that reads clear as day after all these years.

The man who wrote the letter, Todd McIntyre, wrote the note at his family’s farm house in Greenbrier County when he was 12 years old.

“That’s where I spent all my summers growing up, so I’m sure I wrote it right there at grandma’s kitchen table,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre says he remembers trying to re-create a message-in-a-bottle experiment he learned about in school.

“I threw it in the river … I figured, at 12 years old, it would go to the ocean, I’d get something back from Europe or something like that. I figured my parents were like ‘it probably won’t make it out of the creek,’” McIntyre said.

That’s all he was thinking about at the time-- writing that letter for fun, seeing how far it will float down the river and wondering if someone would find it one day. Decades later, a man named Greg Prudich and his family discovered it on their property in Bargers Springs, located in Summers County, West Virginia.

The two talked over the phone for the first time Wednesday after connecting on Facebook.

“I’m glad you’re the one who found it,” McIntyre said to Prudich over the phone.

A message in a bottle that brought a new friendship to the surface after all these years.

“To find the author of the letter and communicate with him and find out he’s just another good old West Virginian that likes the river was just a wonderful event,” Prudich said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

