More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.
Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.
Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.
The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.