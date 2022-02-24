Mother, 8 children escape house fire

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) --A mother and her 8 children are counting their blessings after escaping a house fire.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in Barboursville Wednesday night in the 1500 block of Highland Park Dr.

Firefighters say it started in the downstairs of the home.

Courtney Stump, who lives at the home, says she and the kids had just finished eating dinner when she started to smell smoke.

She says she opened the door to the downstairs and saw heavy smoke, which caused her to shut the door immediately.

“I started screaming at the kids to go to our meeting place,” Stump said. “I cannot emphasize how important it is for your children to know, and to have a set fire plan.”

Courtney’s husband, Michael, is a firefighter for Barboursville, but was out of town at the time.

“I was worried about my animals, but the amount of relief that all of the kids and babies were outside, was unbelievable,” Stump said.

Courtney credits being a foster parent, and her husband being a firefighter, as the reason they instituted a safety plan in case of an emergency.

She says she’s grateful and thankful for everyone who came out to help them since Wednesday night, including her neighbors who provided shoes and jackets for her children as they stood outside in the cold.

“Something I wish I would’ve done is I would’ve had a bag of clothes packed by the door maybe to keep in case of an emergency,” Courtney said.

Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says the cause of the fire is accidental.

The home isn’t a total loss, but there is a lot of fire and water damage downstairs. while the upstairs has a lot of smoke damage.

