Mountaineers fall for 12th time in last 13 games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia squandered a 12 point second half lead and fell to Iowa State 84-81 for its12th loss in 13 games.

The Mountaineers had the ball and a 1-point lead late but the inbounds pass was stolen by Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington and he then sank a short jumper to give the Cyclones an 82-81 lead. WVU missed on its subsequent trip down and Iowa State hit two free throws to make it 84-81. Taz Sherman’s 30 foot jumper to tie fell off the iron leaving the Mountaineers still looking for their first Big 12 road win of the year.

Gabe Osabuohien had a career high 19 points including a rare 3 pointer at the end of the first half to give WVU a 41-31 halftime lead.

West Virginia is now 14-14, and 3-12 in Big 12 play.

They host Texas on Saturday.

