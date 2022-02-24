New Coal Grove Chief of Police says residents can trust his department

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Bill Murphy is turning to a new page in his story of law enforcement. The Coal Grove native is back home to resurrect the police department in the small village.

“I thought maybe this would be a new chapter of my life to start,” Murphy said.

Earlier in February, Murphy was sworn in as the new police chief in Coal Grove. He takes over a department that had all of its officers, including the chief, resign in January. Since becoming the new chief, he’s felt right at home.

“I’ve been working the school bus stop here in the morning, working the crosswalk. Everybody comes by and waves and tells me hi! It makes you feel good,” Murphy said. “I hated that they didn’t have protection. It makes the elderly in the community feel like, oh my, there is nothing here to help us if something happens.”

Murphy previously spent more than 20 years at the Proctorville Police Department -- a place that will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Proctorville is always going to be a part of me. I spent 20 years in that village, and we implemented a lot of stuff in that village,” Murphy said.

Now at the helm in Coal Grove, a good rapport with the citizens and village councilmembers is at the top of his list. He also wants to focus on getting drugs off the streets, as well as achieving quicker emergency response times.

“We are looking to implement a cellphone to put in the cruisers. That way, village residents can call directly to the car instead of going through the steps of waiting for an officer to be dispatched,” Murphy said.

His goal is to assemble five officers as soon as he can -- a mark that would allow the department to patrol the village 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“Approach the police. Tell them what a problem is. If there is a certain area that we need to check on or if there is something that we need to keep an eye on for the kids, that is why officers are here,” Murphy said.

