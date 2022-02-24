Ohio State Highway Patrol body cameras up and running

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Body cameras are installed and in use for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

This part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s initiative to equip all officers across the state with this equipment.

Funding was announced last year, and now installation is being completed across southeastern Ohio.

“It provides that transparency that people are asking for, so if they question my word or something that happens, this is available to them to hopefully answer those questions and back me up as an officer,” said Trooper David Bayless.

For years, troopers relied on just a dash cam to record them while they were on duty.

“Now, you can actually see what we’re reacting to,” Bayless said. “It’s one thing to describe something in a statement; it’s another thing to actually have the visual to aid along with it.”

The cameras are programmed to record automatically. Once the lights are activated, the body camera activates and when the driver side door opens, the audio for the camera turns on.

“It’s trooper proof. It’s already set up so I don’t have to be distracted with it, which is nice because I don’t want to be distracted with it. I don’t want to have to take my eyes off what I’m doing to mess with this thing,” Bayless said.

The body cameras can capture everything the dash camera cannot, as incidents do not always happen directly in front of the cruiser.

“We used to have to reach in our cruiser and move it manually to try to capture things,” Bayless said.“ There’s small cues that you may not see on this camera, especially if we’re not directly in front of this camera, because a lot of incidents that we have we don’t get to just set you up on X marks the spot.”

Troopers can immediately look back at the video in their cruisers on their computers.

“You can critique things maybe you didn’t’ see. It’s there for you to look at. Why didn’t I see that? Where am I looking? How did I not see that?” Bayless said.

Troopers can also place markers at key moments, so people reviewing the case can easily see what happened.

“They don’t have to search around for it. It’s timestamped at 13:46 suspect attempts to hide something in my vehicle,” Bayless said.

If officers are outside their vehicles, they have to press the camera twice for it to activate. It beeps every two minutes to remind officers it is still recording.

When troopers are around other officers with activated body cameras, theirs will automatically start recording.

