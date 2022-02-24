Region’s leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Thursday, U.S. leaders and world leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden released a statement overnight, saying:

“President Putin has chosen to premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Below are statements on the Russian invasion of Ukraine from our region’s leaders:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

“First and foremost, I am concerned for the free people of Ukraine, and it is critical that we stand with them and support them during this time. The free world must never accept when a country invades another sovereign nation. Make no mistake: Despite Vladimir Putin’s misleading words, this is an invasion, and his actions will undoubtedly harm innocent people. We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ensure the actions we take prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a free and sovereign democracy. While I believe that President Biden’s words have been ineffective, too late, and too passive for the current situation, we must unify and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

“Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of war against Ukraine. This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk. Protecting the rights and stability of self-determining nations around the world is a long-held American priority and cannot be forgotten. In response to the direct invasion of a sovereign state, the United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions to address Russia’s anti-democratic, aggressive actions. Vladimir Putin has made his intentions clear and is now acting on his longtime and dangerous ambitions. The United States will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior, and there will and must be consequences. Vladimir Putin has shown us who he is and we cannot try to appease him or sacrifice our national security and that of our allies.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted a video responding to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Today the world woke up to the news that Russia has engaged in an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Champions of democracy and the rule of law have imposed the most severe sanctions we’ve seen in order to stop the aggression. Let us stand united as Americans during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine”

U.S. Senator Brown (D-Ohio)

“Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine is an affront to freedom the world over. This attack will be met with decisive action by the U.S. and our allies. Vladimir Putin chose war, he is unleashing senseless destruction on the Ukrainian people, and he will face the consequences. President Biden has made it clear the U.S. and our allies and partners will impose the strongest sanctions Russia has ever seen, and I will work with the Biden Administration to implement them against Russian officials and oligarchs who prop up Putin’s regime. Now is not the moment for partisan division. Americans stand united with all our NATO allies, and we pray for the people of Ukraine.”

U.S. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

“Tonight, President Putin declared an illegal, unwarranted attack on the people of Ukraine. I condemn this latest Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. This violation of the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is unprovoked, is a flagrant violation of international law, and will result in senseless loss of life. This is a foreign policy crisis not just for Ukraine, but for the United States and all Freedom-loving countries around the globe. It has already begun to destabilize Eastern Europe in ways not seen since World War II and started a humanitarian crisis. It is absolutely vital that the United States immediately take decisive action to support Ukraine and our NATO allies in Eastern Europe. First, President Putin must be held accountable for his actions. Among other measures, the United States and other allies must enact devastating sanctions on Russian leadership, oligarchs, and the economy, including secondary sanctions on financial institutions and sectoral sanctions. The Biden administration promised tough sanctions. The administration must stand by that commitment. We can and we must cripple Russia’s military by starving it of financing.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked, flagrant violation of international law, one that will result in senseless loss of life.



Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta)

“We’ve seen nothing like this in Europe since WWII. And there is only one person responsible for the tragedy unfolding in Eastern Europe: Vladimir Putin. Thinking about the unnecessary loss of life and suffering that will occur in Ukraine is very somber. I call on President Biden and his team, working with our allies across the globe, to impose immediate, tougher – as harsh as possible - sanctions and export controls to create more of an effective deterrent on Putin’s tyranny. What has been tried thus far clearly did not work. There are millions of innocent civilians who don’t want conflict. There are no winners in war, only horrific death and catastrophic destruction. We pray that the Ukrainian people will muster the courage and strength they need in this dark time.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will further isolate Russia and lead to a pariah status not seen since the Cold War ended.”

