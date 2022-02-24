Rezoning discussion vital to future growth of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The City of Portsmouth recently posted a proposed map that shows new zoning districts throughout the city. The current map was put together by city leaders in 1940, and the city has changed over time.

City Manager Sam Sutherland said now’s the time for the city’s zoning to change.

“This area has had a reputation for having plans put together and then they get put on the shelf,” Sutherland said.

In 2020, Sutherland helped Portsmouth put together its master plan for the future. He wants those plans to come to fruition and wants to make sure that there aren’t any outdated city codes that could get in the way of future projects.

“We want to make this place more modern and better for everybody,” Sutherland said.

Portsmouth residents have been weighing in on the newly proposed map for more than a week. Sutherland says he has received many different concerns about the placement of drug rehab centers and transitional housing units. The city codes attached to the new zoning districts will dictate what can be built and where it can be built.

“Would you want somebody to put a factory in next door to some of your nicer homes? Issues like that,” Sutherland explained. “Or maybe something in close proximity to a school that wouldn’t be necessarily good for a school atmosphere.”

After city leaders gather enough information from the public, Sutherland says they will not waste any time putting the necessary legislation together to move forward.

“The sooner, the better. We need to get it in play. I am hopeful we will get all of the feedback, probably within the next week or two, and then we are going to get it cleaned up to what the folks are asking about,” Sutherland said.

