Route 60 crash in Huntington

Two car crash
Two car crash(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a pickup truck crashed on Route 60 in Huntington Thursday morning.

The collision happened right where 8th Avenue meets Route 60 around 8 a.m. Both vehicles were badly damaged.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one person was injured and taken to the hospital. They did not release the names of the people involved.

Traffic was affected for less than half an hour and the area is already clear.

