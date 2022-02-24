Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash takes down power lines

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash is affecting traffic on Cora Mill Road in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the call came in at 5:40 a.m. Thursday of the crash.

A highway patrol dispatcher told WSAZ that power lines are also down, so crews from the electric company will have to come out to make repairs.

No injuries reported

