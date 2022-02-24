Tractor trailer crash takes down power lines

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash is affecting traffic on Cora Mill Road in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the call came in at 5:40 a.m. Thursday of the crash.

A highway patrol dispatcher told WSAZ that power lines are also down, so crews from the electric company will have to come out to make repairs.

No injuries reported

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.