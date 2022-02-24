Trash pickup suspended for those behind on bills in Chesapeake, W.Va.

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unusual topic on Tuesday night dominated the town council meeting in Chesapeake. The focus centered on trash pickup.

For those in Chesapeake behind on their trash bill, their service was cut off.

“Threatening to fine somebody $100 plus extra on the trash bill, what they already owed, a lot of us already struggling. So how are we gonna pay anything extra to have them come out and pick it up? said Chesapeake resident Cathy Thompson.

Thompson is one of many to get a letter from the Chesapeake Police Department that reads:

“The town of Chesapeake has suspended garbage pickup at your location until your account with the Kanawha Public Service District has been rectified.”

Chesapeake Mayor Paul Bradshaw says the letter and the suspension of trash pickup were needed so people would start paying their bills.

“This has went on for a long time, and we just had to make the people aware of it. That was the way we went about making them aware,” Bradshaw said.

Since sending out the letters, the mayor said about 50% of those who owed money took care of their bills quickly. As for those who didn’t pay, they’ve been given another 10 days before their service is suspended, Bradshaw said.

However, some like Melissa Hill said this could have been handled a different way that didn’t leave trash sitting out around town.

“Some people was just 30 days behind, and their trash was cut off,” Hill said. “The police chief said that he issued over 100 citations. We’re only a two-mile town.”

Bradshaw told WSAZ all trash would be picked up Wednesday, and he has since reiterated the trash has been picked up.

