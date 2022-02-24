Advertisement

Trash pickup suspended for those behind on bills in Chesapeake, W.Va.

Trash pickup suspended for those behind on bills in Chesapeake, W.Va.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unusual topic on Tuesday night dominated the town council meeting in Chesapeake. The focus centered on trash pickup.

For those in Chesapeake behind on their trash bill, their service was cut off.

“Threatening to fine somebody $100 plus extra on the trash bill, what they already owed, a lot of us already struggling. So how are we gonna pay anything extra to have them come out and pick it up? said Chesapeake resident Cathy Thompson.

Thompson is one of many to get a letter from the Chesapeake Police Department that reads:

“The town of Chesapeake has suspended garbage pickup at your location until your account with the Kanawha Public Service District has been rectified.”

Chesapeake Mayor Paul Bradshaw says the letter and the suspension of trash pickup were needed so people would start paying their bills.

“This has went on for a long time, and we just had to make the people aware of it. That was the way we went about making them aware,” Bradshaw said.

Since sending out the letters, the mayor said about 50% of those who owed money took care of their bills quickly. As for those who didn’t pay, they’ve been given another 10 days before their service is suspended, Bradshaw said.

However, some like Melissa Hill said this could have been handled a different way that didn’t leave trash sitting out around town.

“Some people was just 30 days behind, and their trash was cut off,” Hill said. “The police chief said that he issued over 100 citations. We’re only a two-mile town.”

Bradshaw told WSAZ all trash would be picked up Wednesday, and he has since reiterated the trash has been picked up.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Former funeral home co-owner accused of photographing/videotaping women and girls
Police say there is a strong possibility Carrie Ann Neal is in danger.
Family of missing woman hoping for answers
Train tracks stock image
Pedestrian hit and killed by train
5th Avenue at 31st Street in Huntington had to be closed Wednesday morning following an...
Ambulance involved in accident; portion of 5th Avenue blocked
Fight between cousins ends in gunfire

Latest News

Huntington Fire crews fight a fire at a home believed to be abandoned in the 300 block of...
Crews fight abandoned house fire
Ice and Rain a dual Thursday risk
First Warning Weather
Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Charges filed in funeral home bathroom hidden camera case
The two talked over the phone for the first time Wednesday after connecting on Facebook.
Message in a bottle found after 40 years