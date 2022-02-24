Advertisement

Troopers seize $9,200 worth of meth

The driver, Neal T. Melvin, 45, Wurtland, Ky., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a man from Kentucky following a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth approximately $9,200.

On February 23, at 12:40 a.m., troopers stopped a 2016 Buick Encore with Kentucky registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. During interaction with the driver, he repeatedly placed his hand into his jacket pocket after being advised to keep his hands visible. A pat down of his person revealed approximately 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

If convicted, he could face up to 19 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.

