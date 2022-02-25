Advertisement

High water causes some problems for drivers

High water causes some problems for drivers
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water on Thursday night was causing some traffic-related issues in Huntington and Cabell County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

Among the areas with issues were the 1000 block of Norway Avenue in an area behind the Route 60 Walmart store, part of the James River Turnpike in Milton, and parts of Arlington Boulevard in Huntington.

Dispatchers say some drivers were stuck in those areas but were not considered to be in danger -- just stalled and waiting to be towed from the water.

Meanwhile, in Putnam County, dispatchers reported similar high-water issues in the Goff Mountain Road area. Again, no injuries were reported.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier said while there is a risk for street flooding, he said severe weather isn’t expected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

Wesley Hunt is a Pike County native and abstract artist whose work has been displayed across...
APP to host art gallery featuring Pike County Picasso
KY boys playoffs
KY boys playoffs
Pirates, Dragons and Cougars all won on Friday night.
Girls playoff basketball
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster