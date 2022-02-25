High water causes some problems for drivers

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water on Thursday night was causing some traffic-related issues in Huntington and Cabell County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

Among the areas with issues were the 1000 block of Norway Avenue in an area behind the Route 60 Walmart store, part of the James River Turnpike in Milton, and parts of Arlington Boulevard in Huntington.

Dispatchers say some drivers were stuck in those areas but were not considered to be in danger -- just stalled and waiting to be towed from the water.

Meanwhile, in Putnam County, dispatchers reported similar high-water issues in the Goff Mountain Road area. Again, no injuries were reported.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier said while there is a risk for street flooding, he said severe weather isn’t expected.

