Advertisement

Home and Garden weekend forecast

Improving weekend ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s Home and Garden weekend here in Huntington while the Marshall Tucker band plays at the Charleston Colosseum and Convention Center. Weather-wise we start damp and chilly and end with brighter and milder air.

Tonight cloudy skies may spit a sprinkle or flurry in an otherwise cold and dry night. Lows by dawn will settle into the 20s.

Saturday skies will start grey then end blue as afternoon sun breaks through. Highs will struggle to make the low 40s.

Sunday sunshine will return and the temperature will rebound back to 50 after starting in the 20s.

Meanwhile the Ohio River will be reaching levels similar to last weekend with crests Sunday below flood stage but high enough for lots of backwater problems.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Feb 26
First Warning Forecast | Sunnier, warmer days ahead
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 26
First Warning Forecast | Turning warmer, brighter this weekend
Improving Home and Garden weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Improving skies for H & G weekend
First Warning Forecast