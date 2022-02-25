Home and Garden weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s Home and Garden weekend here in Huntington while the Marshall Tucker band plays at the Charleston Colosseum and Convention Center. Weather-wise we start damp and chilly and end with brighter and milder air.

Tonight cloudy skies may spit a sprinkle or flurry in an otherwise cold and dry night. Lows by dawn will settle into the 20s.

Saturday skies will start grey then end blue as afternoon sun breaks through. Highs will struggle to make the low 40s.

Sunday sunshine will return and the temperature will rebound back to 50 after starting in the 20s.

Meanwhile the Ohio River will be reaching levels similar to last weekend with crests Sunday below flood stage but high enough for lots of backwater problems.

