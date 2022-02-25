Advertisement

MU’s new athletic director takes to the mic

New Marshall Athletic Director takes to the mic
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New Marshall athletic director, Christian Spears, doesn’t officially take the job until March 14, but he spent about a hour Friday morning delivering his message for the program.

The school had an introductory press conference where he discussed the journey to this point in his life and plans for moving Marshall forward.

Here’s a clip from the news conference that aired on WSAZ Midday and we’ll have much more on this story on our evening shows.

