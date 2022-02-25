KSP | Man shot during domestic violence situation in Olive Hill

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A domestic violence situation ended with a man injured after being shot, according to Kentucky State Police.

When troopers arrived on Easterling Cemetery Road in Olive Hill, they discovered that a man and woman had been involved in a ‘domestic violence situation’ and the man was shot one time.

After being shot, troopers say the man left the area and went to Olive Hill to seek medical attention.

The man was originally transported to St. Claire Regional Medical Center but later sent to UK Medical Center.

According to KSP, any and all charges will be presented to the Grand Jury for deliberation.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Olive Hill Police Department and Carter County EMS.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.