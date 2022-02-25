Road closed in Prestonsburg due to large rockslide

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A large rockslide on Friday shut down a road in Floyd County.

Police say the slide happened on the Prestonsburg side of Maggie Mountain Road.

The closure is located 4.2 miles south of intersection with KY 3 (near Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital) and 1.45 miles northeast of intersection with KY 1428.

“We have an excavator coming in with a rock hammer to break it up, and then we’re going to start hauling it off tomorrow,” said Randy Hall with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton was alerted to the slide just minutes after it happened by a man driving on the road.

“The gentleman that texted me, I said, ‘Do you know how long it’s been there?’ he said, ‘The dust was settling when I pulled up’,” Stapleton said.

Hall says the slide will take crews a couple days to clean up because of the size of the rocks that fell.

“It will take all day today to get it broke up, busted up and stuff and then we’ll start hauling it off tomorrow,” he said.

The slide is about a mile from the one that happened earlier this year that shut down state Route 321 for more than a week.

“We had two big ones down on Route 321 not too long ago, and then we had this one here,” Stapleton said. “I’ve never seen rocks this big come off at once. Most of the time, it’s loose debris and loose rocks, but I guess we got all that out of the way and there’s nothing left but the big rocks to fall now. You just never know when it’s going to happen, and you could look at it one day and it’s fine and the next day it’s on the roadway.”

Drivers are asked to use the back side of the mountain on Route 302 around Dewey Lake.

“A lot of people use this to get over to the lake, especially from downtown ,but they surely have access to the backside so nobody is found to be kept away from anything on the hill, just a bit of an inconvenience,” Stapleton said.

KYTC officials hope the road will be open Saturday evening or by the end of the weekend.

