Advertisement

Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County, Metro 911 reports.

The slide was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Mammoth Coal Tipple. That’s just west of the Montgomery bridge.

Metro 911 says traffic is being detoured to cross the Chelyan Bridge to state Route 61. The DOH has been notified.

No injuries are reported.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the slide also has affected water service in the town, saying a 6-inch water main was cut. He advised residents to go fill up containers or buy water, saying some homes don’t have water service. He explained that the town’s water tanks could quickly be emptied.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found

Latest News

KY boys playoffs
KY boys playoffs
Pirates, Dragons and Cougars all won on Friday night.
Girls playoff basketball
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60