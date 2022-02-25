Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County, Metro 911 reports.

The slide was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Mammoth Coal Tipple. That’s just west of the Montgomery bridge.

Metro 911 says traffic is being detoured to cross the Chelyan Bridge to state Route 61. The DOH has been notified.

No injuries are reported.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the slide also has affected water service in the town, saying a 6-inch water main was cut. He advised residents to go fill up containers or buy water, saying some homes don’t have water service. He explained that the town’s water tanks could quickly be emptied.

