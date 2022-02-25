W.Va. Senate advances plan for voluntary county school board mergers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate Education Committee has advanced a plan that could allow county school boards to consolidate or share services.

The state School Board Association opposed a similar proposal three months ago, but its director spoke Friday in support of a new, voluntary approach that did away with mandates included in the initial plan.

“This is a, I think and we think, a progressive way to enter into a good discussion about how to provide efficiency as well as meeting the needs of counties that may be small or struggling,” said Howard M. O’Cull, executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association.

Senate Bill 687 would give county school boards a choice. They could merge with a neighboring county, share services or change nothing at all.

Proponents believe some level of sharing is one way to free up money and resources to bolster actual teaching, as opposed to duplicating administrative tasks county to county.

Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, sponsored the legislation and said it is a more flexible approach for counties.

“It’s more of your smaller counties that truly said, ‘Hey, we like something like that, and don’t necessarily want to be forced or perceived to be forced into merging in with a bigger county,’ because by no means is this about Kanawha County stepping out and saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to bring in this other county,’” he said.

The proposal sets a framework outlining how a joint, school board meeting would take place, the role of a third-party facilitator and a timeline for how a successful plan could be submitted and adopted by the Legislature.

It even gives the Legislature freedom to offer incentives once two or more counties choose to take part.

“This is an incentive that if they need extra resources to come together, in any type of togetherness or consolidation, we’re there. We’re willing to move forward with them,” Nelson said.

O’Cull believes the idea could be especially beneficial for counties with fewer than 2,000 students. But again, the key word is voluntary.

“I think you’ll get a better educational offerings in the classroom,” he said. “I think you’ll have greater retention to the needs of students.”

The idea is not entirely new. Nearly 90 years ago, the Legislature trimmed the number of local school districts from 398 to the 55 county school systems that West Virginia has today.

With Friday’s approval by the education committee, the proposal now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

