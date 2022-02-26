APP to host art gallery featuring Pike County Picasso

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting an out-of-the-box art exhibit, but every piece is made in the mountains.

Pike County native Wesley Hunt, who previously practiced as a counselor, needed a medium to express himself and release stress. Around five years ago, Hunt started painting abstract expressionist pieces and never looked back. Letting surrounding energy guide him on a spiritual and artistic healing journey.

“I just started praying and meditating on it, like I needed some outlet and literally in the middle of the night, I just got up one day, well, got up one night, and started painting,” said Hunt. “From that point on, it was like I was just hooked. It was like something came- it was just a release.”

Hunt soon received support from abroad and his art was displayed across the country and across the globe in places like Italy. Soon, he would receive honors as a top 100 international artist at a show in South Korea for his “folk art meets fine art” mindset.

“It’s folk art, you know, and people don’t typically see this as folk art,” said Hunt. “I’ve got this saying when you come to see this, you’re coming to see where folk art meets fine art.”

After gaining traction, Hunt wanted to return to his home and show his work to friends and family in the mountains while also gaining local support. Soon after, the APP invited Hunt to show his art inside the venue.

“For them to reach out and offer it to me was, I mean it was, you know, a dream come true honestly,” said Hunt. “It sounds cheesy but it really was because for me to get to go in my hometown and show people that this is me and that I have done this.”

Hunt’s exhibit, named “Appalachian Abstraction”, will be opening on March 2 with a wine and cheese tasting and local musicians. The gallery with Hunt’s artwork will remain open until April 3.

