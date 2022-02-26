Advertisement

Arkansas survives UK rally, 75-73

Cats erase double-digit lead for third consecutive game
Arkansas guard JD Notae drives for a score against Kentucky on Saturday.
Arkansas guard JD Notae drives for a score against Kentucky on Saturday.(Gunnar Rathbun | SEC)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE. Ark. (WKYT) - Arkansas’ JD Notae scored 30 points and the Hogs survived at home, 75-73.

UK (23-6, 12-4) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half. But behind Oscar Tshiebwe, the Cats erased that double-digit lead for the third-straight game.

With 14:53 in the game, Keion Brooks, Jr. picked up a loose ball and drove to the other end for the score, giving UK its first lead of the game.

Tshiebwe was sensational, scoring 30 and grabbing 18 rebounds, his 11th double-double in-a-row.

Sahvir Wheeler came off the bench to score 14. Brooks, Jr. finished with 14.

Kellan Grady scored his only bucket late in the game, finishing with just three points.

