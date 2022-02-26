Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77

UPDATE 2/26/22 @ 11:35 A.M.

Charleston Police said two people have now died in the crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver of a Kia Rio was transported from the scene to CAMC from injuries caused by the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

The driver of a Volvo S60 was also pronounced dead at the scene according to a press release by Charleston Police.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.

UPDATE 2/26/22 @ 5:13 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said one person has been killed in a crash on I-77 Saturday morning.

All southbound lanes of the road are expected to remain closed for at least another hour as an investigation is ongoing, Traffic Division Commander Sgt. Kevin Oldham said.

Additional details of the two-vehicle crash have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/26/22 @ 3:44 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed Interstate 77 south in Charleston early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:00 a.m. near the Leon Sullivan Exit.

All lanes of I-77 southbound are closed from the crash, dispatchers said. It is unknown when the highway will reopen. Traffic is still able to get through the area heading northbound.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the injuries in the crash.

Charleston Police is on scene investigating along with the Charleston Fire Department and EMS, dispatchers said.

