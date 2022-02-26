Advertisement

Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 2/26/22 @ 11:35 A.M.

Charleston Police said two people have now died in the crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver of a Kia Rio was transported from the scene to CAMC from injuries caused by the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

The driver of a Volvo S60 was also pronounced dead at the scene according to a press release by Charleston Police.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.

UPDATE 2/26/22 @ 5:13 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said one person has been killed in a crash on I-77 Saturday morning.

All southbound lanes of the road are expected to remain closed for at least another hour as an investigation is ongoing, Traffic Division Commander Sgt. Kevin Oldham said.

Additional details of the two-vehicle crash have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/26/22 @ 3:44 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed Interstate 77 south in Charleston early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:00 a.m. near the Leon Sullivan Exit.

All lanes of I-77 southbound are closed from the crash, dispatchers said. It is unknown when the highway will reopen. Traffic is still able to get through the area heading northbound.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the injuries in the crash.

Charleston Police is on scene investigating along with the Charleston Fire Department and EMS, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

KY boys playoffs
KY boys playoffs
Pirates, Dragons and Cougars all won on Friday night.
Girls playoff basketball
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60