Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire has destroyed a building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning.

It appears the building was an administrative office.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The campus is located on E. Main St. in Romney, which is in Hampshire County, about two hours from Morgantown.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

