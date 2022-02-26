Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Sunnier, warmer days ahead

Forecast on February 26, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon saw some improvement across the region as the sun managed to break out for a time, but stubborn cloud cover was still streaming across the sky. Clouds begin to decrease overnight into Sunday, giving way to a much brighter finish to the weekend. The upcoming week starts sunny as well before each day gathers a bit more cloud cover through the end of the week. However, no precipitation is expected at all during this time frame. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the week before turning warmer by the end.

Some mid and high level clouds continue to pass Saturday evening and overnight. Temperatures drop to the low 30s by midnight, and overnight lows fall to the mid 20s.

Outside of some lingering cloud cover early on across southern and eastern parts of the region, Sunday sees a decent amount of sunshine as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s.

The Ohio River at Point Pleasant is forecast to crest a foot above flood stage around midday Sunday. While this is not “significant” flooding, some roads and low-lying areas near the river will see high water. Farther downstream towards Portsmouth, the river crests just below flood stage, though lingering backwater is still possible.

Full sunshine continues on Monday with high temperatures coming in right around the 50-degree mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn warmer with afternoon temperatures on both days in the low 60s under decent sunshine with a few passing clouds at times.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday with highs around 60 degrees both days.

Saturday still looks to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures rise slightly to the mid 60s. Rain showers may finally begin crossing the region Saturday night into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 26
First Warning Forecast | Turning warmer, brighter this weekend
Improving Home and Garden weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
No snow this H & G weekend ahead
Home and Garden weekend forecast
Improving skies for H & G weekend
First Warning Forecast