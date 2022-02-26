First Warning Forecast | Sunnier, warmer days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon saw some improvement across the region as the sun managed to break out for a time, but stubborn cloud cover was still streaming across the sky. Clouds begin to decrease overnight into Sunday, giving way to a much brighter finish to the weekend. The upcoming week starts sunny as well before each day gathers a bit more cloud cover through the end of the week. However, no precipitation is expected at all during this time frame. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the week before turning warmer by the end.

Some mid and high level clouds continue to pass Saturday evening and overnight. Temperatures drop to the low 30s by midnight, and overnight lows fall to the mid 20s.

Outside of some lingering cloud cover early on across southern and eastern parts of the region, Sunday sees a decent amount of sunshine as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s.

The Ohio River at Point Pleasant is forecast to crest a foot above flood stage around midday Sunday. While this is not “significant” flooding, some roads and low-lying areas near the river will see high water. Farther downstream towards Portsmouth, the river crests just below flood stage, though lingering backwater is still possible.

Full sunshine continues on Monday with high temperatures coming in right around the 50-degree mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn warmer with afternoon temperatures on both days in the low 60s under decent sunshine with a few passing clouds at times.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday with highs around 60 degrees both days.

Saturday still looks to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures rise slightly to the mid 60s. Rain showers may finally begin crossing the region Saturday night into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.