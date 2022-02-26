Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Turning warmer, brighter this weekend

Forecast on February 26, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following several days of clouds and occasional rain, the weekend is trending up as drier and brighter weather returns. Temperatures also begin to warm slightly. The week ahead features an unusual dry stretch with no precipitation in the forecast through Friday. This is good news since the Ohio River will be running high the next few days. New data just coming in this morning shows the river is projected to crest a foot above flood stage in Point Pleasant around midday Sunday, while staying near or just below flood stage farther downstream from Huntington to Portsmouth. Therefore, backwater issues can linger through the start of the week.

Saturday morning starts dry with an overcast sky and temperatures around the 30-degree mark.

Expect some breaks in the overcast for partial sunshine Saturday afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Outside of a few passing clouds, Saturday night sees a mostly clear sky as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

Sunday sees a full day of sunshine as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Sunshine continues on Monday with high temperatures coming in slightly cooler in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn warmer with afternoon temperatures both days around 60 degrees under decent sunshine.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s on Thursday, jumping to the mid 60s on Friday.

