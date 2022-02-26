Advertisement

Person hit by vehicle in Kanawha County

Crews are on the scene of an incident Friday night involving a person hit by a vehicle in the...
Crews are on the scene of an incident Friday night involving a person hit by a vehicle in the Malden area of Kanawha County.(WALB/ Gray TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of an incident Friday night involving a person hit by a vehicle in the Malden area, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Campbells Creek Drive in the area of U.S. 60.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

There are no road closures, dispatchers say.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

KY boys playoffs
KY boys playoffs
Pirates, Dragons and Cougars all won on Friday night.
Girls playoff basketball
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60